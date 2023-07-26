The Washington Association of Black Journalists (WABJ) announced recently that it entered into a strategic partnership with Black Digital Group, a District-based, certified Black-owned creative agency to revamp the organization’s digital strategy and marketing efforts.

“When searching for a marketing agency, it was imperative to find a company that supports our mission, shares our values and has a proven track record of building and amplifying Black excellence using modern-day digital platforms,” said WABJ President Khorri Atkinson.

“We look forward to Black Digital’s background and expertise as we serve our members, partners and supporters in the DMV.”

Black Digital is led by founder and CEO Mike Utaegbulam and has clients such as the Executive Leadership Council, Upwardly Mobile and Nationwide. Utaegbulam said he looks forward to working with WABJ in its programs and initiatives.