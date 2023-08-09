The Washington Association of Black Journalists (WABJ) was named the 2023 Professional Chapter of the Year by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) at its annual convention in Birmingham, Alabama, from Aug. 2-6.

The announcement was made during the opening ceremony on Aug. 2. WABJ serves as the Washington, D.C.-area arm of the NABJ.

The chapter offers year-round professional development programming, networking events and advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion at Washington area media companies and for accurate news coverage of issues covering the Black community.

Khorri Atkinson, president of WABJ, said the chapter winning the award is an extreme honor.

“This award is for our incredible leadership team, members and partners that helped us to reshape our vision and mission to meet the needs of this moment in media history,” Atkinson said. “Thank you for your unwavering support. The work continues.”

WABJ plans to celebrate this honor on Aug. 30 at Swahili Village Bar and Grill in Beltsville, Maryland.