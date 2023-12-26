2023 was a memorable year at Washington Gas as we observed 175 years of safe, reliable energy service across the DMV. Alongside this once-in-a-lifetime event, the Washington Area Fuel Fund (WAFF) celebrated 40 years of helping families keep their homes comfortable during the winter.

WAFF is open to qualified residents who need help warming their homes, regardless of their heating method. Washington Gas covers all administrative fees, meaning 100% of donations go directly to those in need.

This gap in winter warmth is urgent and ongoing. Underserved households spend more than 30% of their income on energy bills. In the DMV, about 16.5% of DC-area families live at or below the poverty line.

“Since 1983, WAFF has provided about $34 million to help nearly 100,000 households stay warm during the winter,” said program manager Alexandra Balbuena Alleyne. “WAFF can help even when other aid may not be available. We’re honored to support reliable warmth for thousands of DMV families.”

The value of reliable home energy resonates far beyond physical comfort. It means warmth and brightness to cheer long, dark days. It’s the pleasure of hot showers, fresh laundry and clean dishes. It’s the joy of hot meals at kitchen tables where families gather to share their days.

Dependable energy supports living life, not just enduring it and hoping for better days. For $500, a family can warm their household all winter.

If you’ve strolled through the Wharf DC this season, you might have noticed festive signs of WAFF’s “Spread Warmth” campaign. From sponsorship of the sparkling DC District Boat Parade to comfy chairs and s’mores at the Wharf firepit, WAFF warmth and holiday spirit go hand-in-hand. Please stop by to enjoy the season and to support our neighbors with a donation in any amount.

WAFF’s 40th anniversary year saw many special community events, and one of the most memorable was September’s “Party With a Purpose” at the Washington National Cathedral. Sponsors and community supporters came together for a heartfelt evening, contributing nearly $1 million to #spreadwarmth.

We're close to meeting this life-changing goal, and you can help us cross the finish line! WAFF donations are tax-deductible.

For more upcoming events and ways to join WAFF in supporting area households, please visit our website or follow our social media channels. Let's continue this journey of warmth and support to make a difference in the lives of our DMV communities.

The Future of Energy

As Washington Gas leads the way toward our collective energy future, we’re pursuing emerging technologies that will increase reliability and affordability. While this is critical for every household, it especially applies to those struggling to meet their energy bills.

For example, consider the benefits of renewable natural gas (RNG). Because harnessing biogas from organic waste helps create a more balanced energy mix, integrating RNG into our energy portfolio can help stabilize supply.

In turn, improved dependability can translate to fewer households needing emergency assistance during winter months and help extend the reach and impact of programs like WAFF. Stability makes energy bills more predictable and manageable—an asset to all families, particularly those facing unexpected financial challenges.

Washington Gas is committed to innovations that strengthen the future of our communities, our nation, and our world. While these technologies are intricate, our mission is simple: to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy for everyone, no matter what challenges life might bring.

We wish you a safe and happy holiday season. Thank you for making 2023 a year to remember, and we look forward to serving you in the future.

Do you or someone you know need help with your energy bill? Visit washingtongascares.com to explore options for financial assistance and bill payment options.




