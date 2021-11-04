CoronavirusCovid-19Health

Walgreens, CVS to Start COVID Vaccinations for Kids Under 12

November 4, 2021
**FILE PHOTO**

Walgreens and CVS will start administering coronavirus vaccines to children younger than 12 this weekend.

The pharmacies chains have already begun taking appointments, just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval for children ages 5 to 11 to get reduced doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“As many families prepare to travel and gather for the holidays, and COVID-19 variants continue to emerge, individuals including children are at high risk to contract and spread COVID-19 and experience more severe symptoms,” Walgreens officials said in a news release, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

Walgreens appointments can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

CVS said it will begin vaccinating the age group starting Sunday and that its 1,700 locations nationwide have already started taking appointments, WRC reported.

