DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens on Wednesday unveiled The Walgreens COVID-19 Pulse Check[1], a quantitative study commissioned by the health care retailer, which surveyed over 1,000 senior adults 55 and older in the U.S. about their feelings on socializing after the pandemic. As society moves past the impacts of this pandemic, the reality for many of the nation’s 41+ million seniors is that they still feel concerned about getting sick[2].

The survey reveals that an estimated 17 million (42%) of seniors agreed they are less socially active now than they were before the pandemic. Additionally, an estimated 8.2 million (20%) of seniors feel lonelier now than before the pandemic.

The research also reveals that seniors are missing activities they enjoyed pre-pandemic due to COVID-19 exposure anxiety, which is still prevalent in the senior community:

60% are worried about seeing friends regularly and attending family gatherings

36% miss going on vacation

28% miss going shopping or running errands

19% miss being connected to their local community

15% miss the independence of doing things for themselves, like shopping

This feeling of concern around socialization increases for the Black senior community 55 and older with nearly 4 in 10 (39%) of these seniors reporting feeling socially isolated, 13 percentage points higher than the total population of 55 and older. In addition, over 4 in 10 (43%) seniors in the Black community reported they are limiting what they do and where they go in fear of catching COVID-19 –16 percentage points higher than the total population of 55 and older.

Inspiring Senior Confidence with Shopping Experiences, Savings and Support

When seniors think about their confidence in socializing, The Walgreens COVID-19 Pulse Check found 70% of seniors are more confident socializing when the people they are around are vaccinated against COVID-19 and other viruses like flu, shingles and pneumonia.

To help create inclusive communities and unlock the joy of aging, Walgreens Seniors Day fosters an accessible, safe and supported environment. Patients 55 and older and their caregivers can save 20% off eligible regular-priced merchandise on the first Tuesday of every month or online all week with code SENIOR20 at checkout (Sunday-Saturday of that week).

At checkout, Seniors should let a Walgreens team member know they are shopping with the Seniors Day discount for the savings to apply to their purchase. Those with Medicare Advantage over-the-counter benefits are encouraged to ask team members how to take advantage of their benefit while in store.

Our pharmacy teams are trained to support the senior population through pharmacy services including, Save A Trip Refill,[3] 90-day prescription fills[4] and refill reminders[5] which are designed to make medication management easier, keeping them healthy and avoid hospitalization.

With the Majority of Seniors Feeling More Confident in a Society with Immunizations and Testing, Building a Healthy Post-Pandemic World Where Everyone Feels Included is a Shared Responsibility

No cost at-home COVID-19 tests are available with most insurance plans through May 11, 2023[6]. Limits apply to the number of tests covered per person per month. Walgreens brand at-home COVID-19 tests provide an affordable option and are available with a deeper discount on Senior Day. Walgreens pharmacy team members are available to help customers use their pharmacy benefits to get over-the-counter test kits through their insurance.

“As a trusted health care destination, we’re giving customers another testing option to stay ahead of COVID-19 with our Walgreens brand at-home COVID-19 test, broadening our assortment in stores and online,” said Luke Rauch, Walgreens chief merchandising officer and senior vice president. “In addition to tests, we offer an assortment of Walgreens brand products that offer a great everyday value and are designed to meet our consumers’ needs.”

To help further protect this senior community more at risk from, and concerned about, COVID-19, shingles and pneumonia, Walgreens pharmacy team members are available during Seniors Days and every day to make getting vaccinated simple. This includes the recently approved additional bivalent (updated) COVID-19 dose for those ages 65+ and certain immunocompromised individuals. Customers can schedule a vaccine appointment online, via the myWalgreens app or by calling (800)-WALGREENS, available in both Spanish and English.

Unlocking the Joy of Aging with Essential Products & Doorstep Delivery

With more than 85,000 health care service providers, including pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurse practitioners, Walgreens offers customers with more complex health needs easy access to the medications, treatments and products they need to keep safe and well. This includes products from walkers and hearing aids along with our Walgreens brand line of vitamins with a range of products likeCalcium, Iron and Vitamin C. As a trusted name in health and wellness, Walgreens brand health and wellness products are Walgreens pharmacist recommended and backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Making it even easier for seniors to get the products they want and need, Walgreens now offers 24-Hour delivery. Available around the clock, seven days a week from 600+ participating stores across the country, customers can get last-minute needs like groceries, over-the-counter medications, personal care items, household necessities and more. If a customer wants to swing by Walgreens, 30-minute pickup makes it easy to shop their local store via Walgreens.com or the myWalgreens app and have items ready for pickup in-store or curbside in as little as 30 minutes.

To find out more about the work Walgreens is doing to support our senior communities visit Walgeens.com.

About The Study

The Walgreens COVID-19 Pulse Check Study is a quantitative survey of 1,048 adults 55 and older conducted February 17 – 18, 2023 using an online data collection methodology. The survey was fielded by Dynata, a global survey vendor, and was commissioned by Walgreens.

About Walgreens

[1]All statistics unless otherwise stated are from the Walgreens COVID-19 Pulse Check Study.

[2]US Census, 2020: Total number of adults over 55. Source: https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/decennial-census/decade/2020/2020-census-main.html

[3] Restrictions apply.

[4] Restrictions apply.

[5] Data rates may apply.

[6] Applies to most fully-insured and self-insured group and individual coverage, until the end of the public health emergency. Covers up to eight (8) rapid antigen test per month. COVID-19 home test kit returns will not be accepted.