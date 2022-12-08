Walgreens announced Thursday a partnership with DoorDash and Uber to offer free delivery of Paxlovid, a coronavirus oral antiviral therapy, to customers’ homes.

To participate in the service, a person must live within 15 miles of a participating Walgreens. Walgreens officials say about 92% of Americans have access to this program.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities and emphasized the need to address long-standing barriers, including access to treatments,” said Anita Patel, Walgreens’ vice president of pharmacy services development. “Our pharmacy teams will continue to play a trusted and essential role in helping to keep people protected from COVID-19, including getting people vaccinated, tested, and treated as safely, equitably, and effectively as possible.”

Qualified patients must have a Paxlovid prescription from a health care provider. After the pharmacy has filled the prescription and before it gets picked up, people can go online to select Same Day Delivery by visiting Walgreens.com/PrescriptionDelivery, the Walgreens app, or by calling their store.