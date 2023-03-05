The Walmart store on H Street in northwest D.C. will close at the end of the month, company officials said.

Customers on Tuesday noticed signs announcing the closure.

The store’s pharmacy will close on March 17, with the whole facility shuttering on March 31. Company officials said H Street employees are welcome to transfer to one of three stores within a seven-mile radius.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based company confirmed that the decision to close was made after a “careful and thoughtful review process.”

A Walmart spokesperson said the company closed some stores around the nation due to failing to meet financial expectations, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our H Street location,” said Felicia McCranie, communications director for Walmart in the North and East U.S., WUSA reported. “We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on Walmart.com.”