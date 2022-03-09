Six of the candidates registered for the June 21 Democratic primary appeared before hundreds of residents and virtually at the Ward 7 Democrats mayoral forum on March 5, expressing their views on issues affecting the ward and the city.

The forum, held at the St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Southeast, featured D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Councilmembers Robert White (D-At Large) and Trayon White (D-Ward 8) and political activists James Butler, Andre Davis and Leland Andre Core. Former D.C. Council Chairman Kwame Brown served as the moderator.

(L-R) Leland Core, former DC Council Chair Kwame Brown, Andre Davis, Mayor Muriel Bowser, James Butler, Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White, At-Large Councilmember Robert White stand for a photo-op during the Ward 7 Mayoral Candidates forum on March 5 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Southeast. (Abdullah Konte/The Washington Informer)

The mayoral debate served as the second of two candidates’ forums held over two recent Saturdays. On Feb. 26, the candidates for the Democratic at-large seat and council chairman debated. Before the mayoral forum, the D.C. attorney general hopefuls verbally sparred.

“This is the first hybrid mayoral candidate forum in the city,” said Wendell Felder, chairman of the Ward 7 Democrats, on March 5. “It is important that the candidates know what our priorities are and what they need to do if they hope to get elected to office.”

During the debate, affordable housing and public safety emerged as the primary issues for candidates.

Tiffany L. Brown, the advisory neighborhood commissioner for district 7B02, said there should have been a more robust discussion about mayoral control of schools.

D.C.’s public schools have been under the control of the mayor since 2007. But some residents want the educational system to revert back to being managed by an elected school board. Presently, an elected board of education consists of at-large and ward members serving primarily in an advisory capacity to the mayoral administration.

Brown also said the candidates should have addressed how they plan to put more funds into Ward 7 schools.

“We hear all of this talk about funding or defunding the police but we don’t hear enough about funding our schools,” Brown said. “The money that is allocated to our schools doesn’t seem to be trickling down. We need city leaders to invest in education.”

Meanwhile, Ward 7 advisory neighborhood commission chairman Tyrell M. Holcomb said the candidates should have discussed the ward’s health care needs.

“Councilmember Gray has worked hard on improving the health care system in the city and especially in Wards 7 and 8,” said Holcomb, who represents single-member district 7F01.

“They needed to talk about health care. Many ward residents have health care challenges and while the new hospital at St. Elizabeths East will help people who live east of the river, the candidates should have explained how health care challenges can be dealt with in a more holistic manner and how to access health centers more easily,” Holcomb said.

Villareal Johnson, a longtime activist in Ward 7, noted other issues that he felt should have been addressed.

“Traffic has become a concern in the ward,” Johnson said. “The candidates should have talked about dealing with traffic from a Ward 7 perspective. How will they help residents deal with the growing traffic in this area? We don’t have as many transportation options as other wards have that have more Metro stations and bus lines than we do.”

Johnson pointed to his concern about education in the ward, like Brown, but on a different topic. He feels there should be another middle school built near the Hillcrest neighborhood in Southeast.

“I like that Mayor Bowser mentioned that she is interested in rebuilding Winston Educational Campus into a feeder school for the four elementary schools in the neighborhood,” Johnson said.

Felder added that the candidates could have talked more about mental health.

“We had an episode of a woman who came to our forum who obviously had mental health challenges,” he said, speaking of a person who loudly interrupted the candidates while they spoke and left the room throwing dozens of pieces of literature on the floor. “There are a lot of people who need help in the ward and the candidates should have mentioned what they will do about mental health.”

