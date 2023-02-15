The Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs (MOCA), in partnership with the Donohoe Group, will hold a Ward 8 Hiring & Resource Job Fair on the grounds of the Barry Farm Recreation Center, located at 1230 Sumner Road SE, on Feb. 22 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be resources and the chance for job fair participants to interview with employers from the hotel, restaurant, construction and operations and maintenance industries and more. Admission is free. For more information and to sign up, go to tinyurl.com/Ward8HiringResourceFair.