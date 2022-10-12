A celebratory spirit punctuated the day in Ward 8 as government leaders and residents recently recognized the opening of Cedar Hill Urgent Care – the first urgent care facility located in historic Anacostia – also the first to provide such services East of the River.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, joined by Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Robin McKinney (8A06) conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the Cedar Hill Urgent Care center, which opened on October 10. It’s located on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast.

The full-service Cedar Hill Urgent Care center provides a wide range of health amenities including maternity and prenatal care, x-rays and blood work, asthma complications, colds and flu, minor sprains, falls and broken bones and other unexpected health issues. The facility, which will remain open seven days a week, has been predicted to provide care for an estimated 9,000 residents annually.

“[The] move closer to improving healthcare is not just about building a hospital but a system of healthcare and a healthier community,” Bowser said. “Part of that is opening an urgent care center so residents can get the right care in the right place at the right time. It also means we’re working hard every single day to deliver on having health care closer to [the residents in this community].”

Cedar Hill counts as a facility which falls under the city’s planned investments that will boost economic development and infrastructure that provide more equitable shopping, dining, arts and culture and business experiences for those who live East of the River. Seven staff members have already been hired, five of whom live in the Ward 8 community.

Similar to the dearth of nutritious food choices faced by those in Southeast, health care services, particularly urgent care needs, remain inadequate in both wards 7 and 8 – two of the city’s most economically challenged communities.

Councilmember White said it’s imperative that resources and services for residents match those available in other parts of the District.

“We live in a city where the divide between the haves and the have nots is increasingly getting wider – this is an effort on behalf of the government to close that gap,” White said. “There are a lot of residents [here] who feel undervalued and it’s our responsibility to make sure they know we care. Our residents have long awaited the same access to amenities as the rest of the city and today is the day.”

Bowser and government officials plan to continue to identify a location that would house a second Cedar Hill Urgent Care center in the near future, focusing on placement in Ward 7.

“We will continue to build healthy and strong communities in all eight wards and we know what we have to do to continue to grow in Ward 8,” Bowser said.