The Douglass, the anchor building of the Bridge District located in Ward 8, has become the largest multifamily housing project to pursue Zero Carbon certification from the International Living Future Institute and is presently the one project with that distinction in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

The 757-unit building, which started construction in the summer of 2022, will be the first of a series of multifamily and office buildings to be built in the mixed-use development over the next several years. All power from the building will come from renewable sources including a solar rooftop. Plus, over 5% of parking spaces will be equipped with electric vehicle charging and another 15% of parking spaces will be “EV ready” for future charging.

Additionally, the building’s advanced, all-electric mechanical system will provide enhanced heating and cooling efficiency via a building-wide condenser loop, which will transfer energy between residential, retail, and other uses. The Douglass is designed by ZGF Architects and will offer residents ground floor retail space and its proximity to Anacostia Park offers access to greenspace.

“The Douglass represents our region’s largest ground-up development designed to be carbon net zero from operations,” said William Passmore, managing partner of Redbrick LMD. “We are pushing the envelope on sustainability with a design that exceeds ILFI and LEED Platinum standards. Sustainable development that promotes human health and well-being and mitigates the impact of climate change is foundational to everything we do.”