The Washington Commanders franchise is making progress in its culture and diversity after allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, according to a report submitted Monday to the NFL by an independent investigator.

Vestry Laight, a New York City-based firm that aids organizations in dealing with sexual misconduct matters, was commissioned by the Commanders to conduct an investigation and do a report.

The report, the third such of this nature, focused on football operations and praised head coach Ron Rivera for leading by example and discussing values at every meeting and noted the major change in the organization from the past.

“All expressed confidence that misconduct would not be tolerated, and appreciated the effort to recruit players who would abide by the team’s values,” the report said, WTOP reported.

The report said Rivera has made an effort to diversify his program with women and coaches of color, tried to promote diverse candidates within the NFL, and has been a strong supporter of the wellness program “which we understand to be amongst the robust in the NFL.”

Women make up 31% of the team’s workforce, according to the report, while people of color comprise 39%. The report said the team has continued to expand its representation of women and diverse employees, noting that women constitute 39% of vice president and higher roles overall; within business operations that number is 46%.