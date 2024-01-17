After finishing the season a disappointing 4-13, the Washington Commanders introduced their new general manager, Adam Peters. Peters is a veteran NFL executive and comes to Washington from the San Francisco 49ers organization, where he’s been credited for the team’s rebuild. What are your thoughts?

April Page, Washington, D.C.

We are so excited! Welcome, Mr Peters.

Jeffrey Bolton, Philadelphia

I am rocking with the Commanders! Let’s work to make this name relevant again. HTTC!

Colby Reece, Washington, D.C.

We’ve given the rest of the division enough time. It’s our time now!

Michelle Jones, Indian Head, Md.

Tell a friend, to tell a friend. We’re back!

Curtis Pope, Woodbridge, Va.

Great selection! So glad he decided to come here. This doesn’t happen with the old ownership.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright