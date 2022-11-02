The Washington Commanders announced recently a partnership with The Museum DC, a District Black-owned boutique that works to transform fashion into art through its clothing line.

The owners of The Museum DC are LeGreg Harrison and Muhammed Hill. The store sits on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast.

The partnership with the Commanders started on Oct. 9 with the focus to build community and enhance the streetwear fashion culture of the Washington, D.C. area.

“We wanted to make sure a piece of Washington, D.C. history stayed here,” said Harrison, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported. “It’s been a dream to do a collaboration.”

When the Commanders commissioned The Museum DC to design polo shirts for their guest services staff, Harrison said he almost cried. The deal with the Commanders makes The Museum DC the first local Black business to design guest services wear for an NFL franchise.

“It was surreal,” Harrison said. “I knew the city would be proud. We wanted the 1,500 to 2,000 employees at FedEx field to feel great wearing the product and looking fly while doing it.”

Star athletes such as Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry have won The Museum DC’s gear and Prince George’s County NBA product Kevin Durant requested one of the brand’s letterman jackets.

Additionally, the Commanders are working with The Museum DC to support artists and entrepreneurs to hand-design helmets for the team, WUSA reported.