The Washington Commanders want fan input on updating the team’s fight song and creating a new mascot.

The team has launched a webpage that will serve as the online hub for all fan voting and updates for the fight song and mascot, team officials said Tuesday.

Voting for the fight song started Tuesday on Commanders.com/HTTC and will conclude on Aug. 6.

The revamped song will debut on Aug. 13 in the preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers and the mascot will be unveiled at the Fan Appreciation game at FedEx Field against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 1.

Voting for the new mascot will start at the Panthers game, where fans in attendance will receive a first look at the options. Fans will have until Aug. 21 to vote on Commanders.com/HTTC.

The mascot choices with the highest number of votes will be designed and shared as renderings in-game on the HD boards during the Sept. 25 against the Philadelphia Eagles for another round of in-game voting, which ends Sept. 27. The winning mascot design will be fabricated and revealed at the team’s New Year’s Day game.

The new song and mascot are part of the final stages of the franchise’s rebranding, which began in 2020 when the team retired its “Redskins” name after years of pressure and criticism. After playing two seasons under the temporary name “Washington Football Team,” the franchise announced in February that the new Commanders name had been chosen.

“We are excited to unveil both our revamped fight song and new team mascot during the 2022 season, our inaugural season under a new name and new brand,” said Commanders President Jason Wright. “Our first season as the Commanders is all about connecting our past and present and we are excited to work closely with fans to help bring back these traditions under a new banner and combine them with new traditions fans will help create.”