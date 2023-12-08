The Washington Commanders announced Friday that it will move business operations from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, to the University of Maryland’s College Park campus in early 2024 to meet greater demand for suites while expanding the franchise’s footprint in the state.

The move comes on the heels of growing business and fan engagement successes including 13 new sponsors, a 20% increase in the team’s season ticket holder base, and sellouts of all 2023 home games to date.

“Commanders fans are eager to support their team and we’re dedicated to ensuring that the best experience possible both on and off the field,” said Commanders President Jason Wright. “Moving our headquarters will provide exciting new spaces to take in home games and will provide for greater collaboration for our business staff and partnership with the University of Maryland.”

The new offices will be in the University of Maryland Discovery District. The location was chosen to foster connections between the university, local businesses, and the community.

Ken Ulman, chief strategy officer for economic development at the University of Maryland, welcomed the move, calling it an incredible opportunity for students in the sports management program.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also praised the Commanders coming to the university.

“Prince George’s County has been the proud home of the Washington Commanders for the past 25 years, and we are glad to welcome the staff that support this organization to their new home in College Park,” the governor said. “The Commanders have been clear that they are focused on winning on and off the field as well as supporting the local community, and this partnership with the University of Maryland highlights that commitment. The Moore-Miller administration is thrilled to see the Commanders commit to further collaboration with residents and area small businesses in Prince George’s County.”