The Washington, D.C. Auto Show will present its Public Policy Day on Jan. 18 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest.

A highlight of the day will be the 2024 Best Cars for the Money awards sponsored by U.S. News and World Report magazine. The awards highlight the cars, SUVs, and minivans that give drivers the best combination of quality and value in their respective classes.

Known as the “public policy show” on the global auto show circuit, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show advances its 10-day consumer event with an exclusive look at the people and policies shaping the U.S. auto industry.

The day concludes with an evening sneak preview reception giving guests a close look at the range of new makes, models, and technologies displayed around the exhibit space at the center.

The Public Policy Day runs from noon to 5 p.m. followed by the Sneak Peak event from 5-7 p.m.

For more information, go to washingtonautoshow.com.