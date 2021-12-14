A Washington Football Team employee tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday — the first known case in the league.

The employee is considered Tier 3, which consists of certain operational personnel, in-house media and broadcast personnel, field manager, transportation providers and individuals who perform essential facility, stadium or event services but do not require close contact with Tier 1 individuals, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported, citing ESPN.

Team and other personnel who work exclusively in areas of team facilities that are or will be completely cordoned off from the rest of the facility do not need to be credentialed in one of the three access tiers.

The variant, first detected in South Africa and thought to be faster-spreading than its predecessors, has surfaced in the D.C. metropolitan area in recent days. D.C. city officials announced Sunday that four unrelated cases had been confirmed in the city.