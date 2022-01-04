The Washington Football Team will finally have a nickname.

Nearly two years after ridding itself of the Redskins moniker and going nameless, the team told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday that it has a new name.

WFT will officially reveal the new name and logo live on “Today” on Feb. 2.

The franchise has been known as the Washington Football Team since July 2020, when it announced that it no longer would be called “Redskins” after decades of being criticized because many consider the moniker a racial slur.

One of the NFL’s oldest and most storied franchises, the Washington Football Team was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves before taking on the Redskins name a year later.

Since relocating to D.C. in 1937, the franchise has won five NFL titles, including three Super Bowls in 1982, 1987 and 1991.