On Sept. 17, locations all around the DMV are going to get trashed – and we need your help!

Washington Gas is proud to sponsor the second WUSA9 Recycling Day on Sept. 17. Our teams will join the WUSA9 crew in donating a Saturday morning to receive and to process paper and electronics. Washington Gas volunteers will be on-hand at recycling drop-off locations around the area, including our own Springfield location.

Start getting your old paper and electronics ready for recycling. On Sept. 17, simply load up and head to one of the locations below between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. Smiling volunteers will be on-hand to accept your drop-off – and offer free goodie bags – before you drive home to a cleaner garage or basement. It’s that easy to do your part to help make the DMV a cleaner home for us all.

Drop-off Locations

o Washington Gas Springfield Operations Center

o Dulles Town Center

o Prince Georges Community College

The first WUSA9 Recycling Day in February was a huge success with more than 60,000 pounds of paper shredded and 95,000 pounds of electronics/10 tons of paint recycled. WUSA9 has the full support of Washington Gas for an equally successful second Recycle Day.

A Continuing Commitment to Cleaner Communities

Washington Gas is honored to support the WUSA9 Recycling Day as part of the ongoing promise to make the DMV area a clean place to live, work and play. Our volunteers and community service teams donate thousands of hours each year to projects that enhance quality of life across our region, with a special emphasis on being conscientious environmental stewards.

Did you know that Sept. 17 also marks the beginning of National Estuaries Week? In partnership with Anacostia Riverkeeper and through large-scale volunteer clean-up events, our teams have also already removed more than five tons of glass, plastic and rubber from the river in 2022. We have previously joined the Accokeek Foundation and Alice Ferguson Foundation for stream clean-ups in southern Prince George’s County and Four Mile Run in Virginia. Through ongoing activities with groups such as Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Sterling Planet, local forests are being restored via multiple tree planting initiatives.

Our sponsorship of Recycle Day is a natural complement to our internal recycling program, which includes recycling and/or composting at least half of our waste products. Daily environmental practices range from replacing bottled water with filtering pitchers to smart document design that reduces paper waste. Many eligible employees also participate in some form of telework arrangement, reducing impacts on the DMV from time spent in traffic.

At our six Washington Gas sites, we have diverted approximately 51% by weight of waste materials into a single stream recycling program for paper, metal, glass and plastic, including a special initiative for all non-sensitive e-waste materials. We also support a robust food waste collection program in the cafeterias that provides compost for local farms in Maryland.

Washington Gas customers, we thank you for being active partners in the effort to keep our local environment clean and beautiful. Through your selection of our E-Bill initiative, you have reduced mailed envelope volume by 25 million mailings per year, with 25 tons of paper saved simply by e-delivery of our annual report. To put that in perspective, each ton (2000 pounds) of recycled paper can save 17 trees, 380 gallons of oil, three cubic yards of landfill space, 4000 kilowatts of energy and 7000 gallons of water.

In 2023, our company will mark 175 years as part of the DMV area, and our founding charter was approved in the same week that the Washington Monument cornerstone was placed. While much has changed since 1848, our commitment to meeting your energy needs remains our most important goal. We are committed to supporting a clean, vibrant DMV area so everyone can live the future to its fullest.

Do You Need Help With Your Energy Bill?

Challenging times can strike any family at any time. If you or someone you know needs assistance, you have many options for help. Visit washingtongascares.com to learn about available federal and local resources or to donate and help neighbors in need. Thank you for being a Washington Gas customer!