You may know Washington Gas as a 175-year-old utility provider, and we are proud of our history of service and innovations. While that describes what we do, we hope you will know us just as much for who we are: neighbors who care deeply about the hardships facing our communities. Our goal is to help our city build resiliency and thrive under any circumstances.

“Washington Gas is dedicated to the communities, families, neighbors and individuals we serve. It’s part of who we are and what the Washington Gas Cares initiative is all about ─ to lend a helping hand when customers can use it the most,” said Washington Gas President Blue Jenkins. “Our team stands ready to support customers facing difficult decisions when paying their bills. We can identify the right energy assistance option and payment plan that fits a customer’s budget and schedule during a time of need. Customers can also contact us directly. Let us help you today.”

The programs and resources below are just a sample of ways to seek assistance for yourself and those you love. To learn more about the options below, visit washingtongascares.com or scan the QR code on this page.

Get Help With Your Bill

You may qualify for a grant from the federal Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program to help pay your energy bill. Many other federal and state assistance programs can also use your LIHEAP application to provide additional aid, so this can be one of the most valuable actions you can take to receive energy assistance.

The Washington Area Fuel Fund (WAFF) is a partnership between Washington Gas and The Salvation Army that has distributed more than $33 million over the past 40 years to more than 300,000 area families for help with utilities. If you are a qualifying District of Columbia resident, you can receive assistance regardless of your energy provider.

Manage Your Energy Costs

Whether you own, rent or are planning to buy a first home, your utility budget matters as you plan your budget each month. Completing an online Home Energy Profile provides an energy ranking, savings estimate and upgrade recommendations for your home energy usage. It takes about five minutes and requires no sign-up or personal data. You may also qualify for a free Energy Conservation Kit.

Energy Saver is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) consumer resource for saving energy and using renewable energy technologies at home. Get tips for everything from lowering home heating and cooling costs to improving moisture control and ventilation.

Through the DOE’s Weatherization Assistance Program, you may also apply for an “energy retrofit” for everything from new insulation, updated heating and cooling systems and upgraded electrical appliances.

Managing Your Washington Gas Bill

You can make payment arrangements by enrolling in the Installment Payment Plan. Flexible Installment Plans are available. Installment plans distribute your current outstanding balance across several billing periods. Avoid further credit action on your account if you make payments according to the agreement. Once your plan is approved, you will be eligible to enroll in Budget Plan.

The Budget Plan spreads the cost of winter heating over the entire year so that you pay the same amount every month. Each month, your bill will show actual gas usage and budget installments so you can review the information. The Budget Plan is designed as a 12-month program, and we encourage you to stay on it year-round to realize the potential benefits. Payment Extension Plans are available for residential customers only and allow for the payment due date extension.

Scan the QR code on this page, visit us at washingtongascares.com, or contact EAP@washgas.com with questions.

Celebrating 175 Years of Service

Washington Gas is proud of our long history of being there for the DMV. From the first gas lights at the White House in 1848 to serving 1.2 million customers in 2023, our company’s history is interwoven with that of our nation’s capital.

Across our 175 years, we have seen how change drives innovation, and we are proud to help lead the way toward a future of exciting energy options. While many things may evolve, we always remember why we do what we do: to improve life in the city where we work, live and serve.