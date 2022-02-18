Washington Gas is committed to supporting our customers who are experiencing financial challenges and have trouble paying their gas bill. We are here to help. Our Washington Gas Cares program is designed to connect customers with several energy assistance programs and a variety of flexible payment plans. Our team is prepared to help you manage the challenges of paying your utility bill and we stand ready to connect you with an energy assistance option or a payment plan that fits your budget — simply visit www.washingtongascares.com.

“Washington Gas is dedicated to the communities, families, neighbors and individuals we serve. It’s part of who we are and what the Washington Gas Cares initiative is all about ─ to lend a helping hand when customers can use it the most,” said Blue Jenkins. “Our team stands ready to support customers facing difficult decisions when paying their bills. We can identify the right energy assistance option and payment plan that fits a customer’s budget and schedule during a time of need. Customers can also contact us directly. Let us help you today.”

The sooner you reach out to us, the sooner we can explore options and find a solution best suited for you.

Get Help

RESIDENTIAL ESSENTIAL SERVICE (RES): Eligible households may qualify for a discount on a portion of the natural gas they use each month during the heating season from Nov. 1 to Apr. 30. To be eligible for the RES discount, customers must: Use natural gas as the main source for home heating; and Be certified by the Department of Energy & Environment as eligible for LIHEAP.

LOW INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (LIHEAP): The federal government distributes funds to the District of Columbia which, in turn, provides grants to qualified applicants to help them pay their energy bills. For assistance on LIHEAP, RES or a payment plan, call 844-WASHGAS and select option 2. Please note that wait times may be extended due to the higher call volume.

WASHINGTON AREA FUEL FUND (WAFF): Founded by Washington Gas and administered by The Salvation Army, WAFF has traditionally paid for all types of fuel to heat families’ homes during the winter season. Washington Gas pays the administrative fees of the fund so 100 percent of WAFF contributions go to those who need assistance.

Washington Gas and The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command unveiled a special Heating Fund to assist natural gas consumers pay their gas bills. Customers who qualify are eligible to receive up to $1,000 in payment assistance.

Eligible customers for the new Heating Fund must meet the guidelines for WAFF and live within Washington Gas’ service area. For example, a family of four earning up to $77,600 could be eligible for assistance. All WAFF assistance is available annually between January 1 and May 31. For more information go to washingtonareafuelfund.org/eligibility.

THE ARREARAGE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

Starting November 1, 2021 and running until October 31, 2022, eligible customers may enroll in the AMP initiative. Once enrolled, customers will participate in our 12-month payment plan. Upon successful completion of the 12-month plan, customers will receive forgiveness for the amount included under AMP.

To become eligible to enroll in the program, you must first apply for energy assistance and be approved by the Department of Energy & Environment (DOEE). To contact DOEE, call 311 or go online at https://doee.dc.gov. If your past due balance is more than $3,000, you must first bring your past due balance to $3,000 or less.

There are many payment options available to assist with managing your Washington Gas bill:

DEFERRED PAYMENT PLAN

You can make payment arrangements by enrolling in the Deferred Payment Plan before signing up for Budget Plan. Defer payments for up to 12 months or 24 months if you are receiving energy assistance. No down payment is required, and payment deferral is interest free. Installment plans distribute your current outstanding balance across several billing periods. Avoid further credit action on your account as long as you make payments according to the agreement. Once your plan is approved, you will be eligible to enroll in Budget Plan. For more information visit https://wglcx.washgas.com/#/Budget

BUDGET PLAN

The Budget Plan spreads the cost of winter heating over the entire year so that you pay the same amount every month. Each month, your bill will show actual gas usage, along with budget installments, so you can review the information. The Budget Plan is designed as a 12-month program, and we encourage you to stay on it year-round to realize the potential benefits. For more information visit https://wglcx.washgas.com/#/Budget

Payment Extension Plan are available for residential customers only and allows for the extension of the payment due date.

