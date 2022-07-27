As the leading provider of safe, natural gas service to more than 1.2 million customers in the District, Maryland and Virginia, Washington Gas is revitalizing their customer service model which includes the opening of a new service center and reopening of the Anacostia Walk-In Center.

This marks a pivotal moment in the journey of transformation and customer experience. The Customer Innovation Center will soon open with the media getting a tour on Thursday, July 28 at the National Press Club in Northwest.

A spokesperson said when customers walk into the Center, they want them to instantly feel a shift in the Washington Gas experience.

“We are proud of our long history of serving people of this region and we intend to be there for our customers,” said Michelle Musgrove, vice president, customer experience, Washington Gas.

“We will continue to work every day to earn their trust and confidence,” she said. “Having a presence in the heart of the District makes sense for our company, our employees and our customers who live and work nearby.”