Nice photos of Norfolk State at Howard U. I always tell everyone that The Washington Informer has some of the best collegiate and professional sports photos in the business. I appreciate the hard work!

Luther Cole

Washington, D.C.

Happy 59th Anniversary

I saw on social media that The Washington Informer recently celebrated 59 years, and I wanted to ensure I paid my respect to the paper that’s been my go-to source for many years. Here’s to 59 in business and 59 more!

D.B. Morgan

Washington, D.C.