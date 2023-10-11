The Washington Informer, the largest Black-owned newspaper based in the District, will celebrate its 59th anniversary on Oct. 16.

“The Washington Informer checks a lot of boxes,” said Ron Burke, the company’s director of advertising and marketing. “It is a Black woman media company. After 59 years it is still going strong. That is the reflection of the strength of the leadership and the staff. It shows that the community believes in us.”

The Informer was founded in 1964 by Calvin W. Rolark. His daughter, Denise Rolark Barnes, serves as the publisher of the newspaper. The Informer has grown from a weekly newspaper to a website that offers daily updates on news, an active social media presence and a digital channel known as WIN-TV. The company also sponsors educational and historical activities such as the annual Spelling Bee in the District and Prince George’s County which leads to the national competition, tours of Black historic sites in the Mid-Atlantic region and the yearly Martin Luther King Holiday Parade in January.

Micha Green serves as the managing editor of The Informer. Green said, “with recent reports detailing that eight out of 10 Black-owned businesses will fail in the first 18 months, The Washington Informer turning 59 is not only something to celebrate, but also use as a source of inspiration and a lesson in hard work and dedication.”

“While I’ve only served in my position for just shy of a year, I am honored to work at an organization with a long-standing reputation of being a valuable and reliable source of news for the Washington region,” Green continued. “I’ve learned that listening to the needs of residents and championing equity and justice has been part of The Informer’s keys to success and longevity. Through fearless storytelling, new content and programming, and a persistent pulse on the community’s needs and values, The Informer will continue the long legacy of delivering engaging, entertaining and educational news.”

Barnes said she appreciates the support The Informer has received over the decades.

“I am deeply appreciative of our readers’ unwavering support which has been the cornerstone of our journey over the past 59 years,” she said. “It has enabled us to continue our mission of delivering impactful stories that matter to our community, and sustained us as we strive to aim higher, report deeper, and serve better. When folks say my father would be proud, I can only respond by saying, ‘I hope so.’ I am grateful and proud of the team for their dedication and commitment to keeping our community uplifted and informed.”