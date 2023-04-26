Before — between 15 and 20 books

After — between 75 and 85 books

To mark Earth Day this year, the Washington Informer held a book drive to turn a bookshelf at The Well at Oxon Run into a mini library. The Well is an educational garden and a community space, and it exists to encourage the growth of both plants and people.

Despite a nasty thunderstorm forecast that kept lots of folks home on April 22, community members showed up with bags and boxes overflowing with books. They included everything from meditation guides to fiction thrillers, from kids’ books to textbooks. Some were pristine hardbacks; others showed signs of a well-loved life, needing a little tape along their spines.

In the end, the shelf held more than 75 books — more than 75 reasons to spend time outdoors in community with other learners and growers.