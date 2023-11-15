I really enjoyed all of the photos in the latest edition of The Washington Informer. From the march in support of Palestine, cute kids, to the basketball game between MPD and the young folks. Outstanding work!

Morris Vick

Laurel, Md.

Ode to Sheila Johnson

I don’t know if you have done so, so forgive me if you have. But I would love to see The Washington Informer do a book review on Sheila Johnson’s new memoir. I had only known surface details about her, but boy was I blown away to learn about her brilliance, business acumen, and perseverance through many dark moments. Sheila is, without a doubt, a part of D.C. history and would most definitely be deserving.

Phyllis Barron

Washington, D.C.