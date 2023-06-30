**FILE** Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher of The Washington Informer
**FILE** Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher of The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer earned five newspaper and journalism awards at the 2023 National Newspaper Publishers Association Fund’s Messenger Awards.

The newspaper was recognized for its outstanding education and environment reporting, and community service. The Informer also received accolades for print layout and design, and its website.

“I am grateful for our hard-working and committed team that consistently seeks to educate, entertain, inform, and inspire our readers,” stated Washington Informer Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes.

She also thanked Informer readers and those who continue to support WIN-TV, the newspaper’s flagship web-based program that airs over several social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, at noon on Fridays. 

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Observer added the seventh John B. Russwurm Award to its storied history, scoring a resounding victory during the ceremony.

The Russwurm Award is presented to the top Black-owned newspaper in the country.

In all, the publication, established in 1962, took home 16 awards including Publisher of the Year.

Observer Publisher Larry Lee thanked his NNPA peers and his staff for the newspaper’s continued success.

“On a very humbling night during the NNPA Fund Messenger Awards, the Sacramento Observer won 16 awards including the Russwurm Award as the nation’s best Black newspaper,” Lee celebrated.

“I was also awarded Publisher of the Year. I cannot express how proud I am of our team,” he said.

The 2023 NNPA Fund Messenger Awards took place in Nashville, Tenn., during the NNPA’s annual convention. 

Legendary Tennessee Tribune Publisher Rosetta Miller-Perry served as host and help guide members of the Black Press through Music City with a reception and tour of the National Museum of African American Music, and a taste of southern hospitality.

The annual awards help bolster a week of meetings, panel discussions, and other events that brings together more than 200 African American publishers and media company owners, their partners, and sponsors.

While the Observer took home the biggest awards haul, and The Informer earned five, other multiple-award winners included the Atlanta Voice, Houston Defender, and the Philadelphia Tribune.

Below is a list of winners from the NNPA Fund Messenger Awards:

 
NNPA FUND MESSENGER AWARDS 2023 
  
  
Categorywinners
Newsletter Excellence AwardMichigan Chronicle
Newsletter Excellence AwardNew Pittsburg Courier
Newsletter Excellence AwardThe Philadelphia Tribune
  
Categorywinners
Layout & Design (Tabloid) – Robert L. Vann AwardHouston Defender
Layout & Design (Tabloid) – Robert L. Vann AwardThe Observer Newspapers
Layout & Design (Tabloid) – Robert L. Vann AwardWashington Informer
  
Categorywinners
Original Photography Use AwardAtlanta Voice
Original Photography Use AwardBirmingham Times
Original Photography Use AwardSt. Louis American
  
Categorywinners
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle – Ada S. Franklin AwardHouston Defender
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle – Ada S. Franklin AwardMichigan Chronicle
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle – Ada S. Franklin AwardThe Observer Newspapers
  
Categorywinners
Health – Emory O. Jackson AwardAtlanta Voice
Health – Emory O. Jackson AwardThe Observer Newspapers
Health – Emory O. Jackson AwardHouston Defender
  
Categorywinners
Special Edition – Leon W. Washington AwardSeattle Medium
Special Edition – Leon W. Washington AwardThe Philadelphia Tribune
Special Edition – Leon W. Washington AwardThe Observer Newspapers
  
Categorywinners
Faith & Religion AwardThe New York Amsterdam News
Faith & Religion AwardThe Philadelphia Tribune
Faith & Religion AwardWave Community Newspapers
  
Categorywinners
Education – Frank L. Stanley AwardBirmingham Times
Education – Frank L. Stanley AwardHouston Defender
Education – Frank L. Stanley AwardWashington Informer
  
Categorywinners
Video Campaign AwardAtlanta Voice
Video Campaign AwardTexas Metro News
Video Campaign AwardThe Observer Newspapers
  
Categorywinners
Layout & Design (Broadsheet) – Robert L. Vann AwardAfro American Newspaper (Baltimore)
Layout & Design (Broadsheet) – Robert L. Vann AwardMichigan Chronicle
Layout & Design (Broadsheet) – Robert L. Vann AwardThe Philadelphia Tribune
  
Categorywinners
Community Engagement – W. A. Scott II AwardHouston Defender
Community Engagement – W. A. Scott II AwardSt. Louis American
Community Engagement – W. A. Scott II AwardThe New York Amsterdam News
  
Categorywinners
Youth & Children AwardAtlanta Voice
Youth & Children AwardHouston Defender
Youth & Children AwardNew Tri-State Defender
  
Categorywinners
Social & Criminal Justice – Ida B. Wells AwardFinal Call
Social & Criminal Justice – Ida B. Wells AwardSt. Louis American
Social & Criminal Justice – Ida B. Wells AwardThe New York Amsterdam News
  
Categorywinners
Editorial & Opinion -Robert S. Abbott AwardSt. Louis American
Editorial & Opinion -Robert S. Abbott AwardThe Observer Newspapers
Editorial & Opinion -Robert S. Abbott AwardThe Philadelphia Tribune
  
Categorywinners
Community Service – Carl Murphy AwardWashington Informer
Community Service – Carl Murphy AwardThe Observer Newspapers
Community Service – Carl Murphy AwardThe New York Amsterdam News
  
Categorywinners
Facebook Campaign AwardAtlanta Voice
Facebook Campaign AwardThe New York Amsterdam News
Facebook Campaign AwardThe Observer Newspapers
  
Categorywinners
Instagram Campaign AwardHouston Forward Times
Instagram Campaign AwardNew Pittsburg Courier
Instagram Campaign AwardThe Observer Newspapers
  
Categorywinners
Enviroment – Wilbert L HollowayThe Observer Newspapers
Enviroment – Wilbert L HollowayThe New York Amsterdam News
Enviroment – Wilbert L HollowayWashington Informer
  
Categorywinners
Sports – Don King AwardHouston Defender
Sports – Don King AwardNew Pittsburg Courier
Sports – Don King AwardSeattle Medium
  
Categorywinners
Entertainment – Armstrong Ellington AwardThe New York Amsterdam News
Entertainment – Armstrong Ellington AwardThe Observer Newspapers
Entertainment – Armstrong Ellington AwardWave Community Newspapers
  
Categorywinners
Newspaper Excellence – John H. Sengstacke AwardHouston Defender
Newspaper Excellence – John H. Sengstacke AwardBirmingham Times
Newspaper Excellence – John H. Sengstacke AwardThe Observer Newspapers
  
Categorywinners
Business AwardMichigan Chronicle
Business AwardThe Observer Newspapers
Business AwardWave Community Newspapers
  
Categorywinners
Website Excellence – A.Philip Randolph AwardThe Observer Newspapers
Website Excellence – A.Philip Randolph AwardWashington Informer
Website Excellence – A.Philip Randolph AwardHouston Forward Times
  
Categorywinners
Original Advertising Campaign – E. Washington Rhodes AwardAfro American Newspaper (Baltimore)
Original Advertising Campaign – E. Washington Rhodes AwardHouston Defender
Original Advertising Campaign – E. Washington Rhodes AwardThe Philadelphia Tribune
 
 
 
 
 
Newspaper Excellence Award
New Pittsburgh Courier full editions – Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23
Voter outreach rally kicks off on King Day
 
 
Houston Defender Layout – Tabloid
The Sacramento Observer
8/25/2022 & 9/1/2022
 
 
Election Central: The People Have Spoken
Summerfest, food and fun
School Shooting
 
 
Black women & Alopecia  by ReShonda Tate | Black Maternity Crisis by Aswad Walker
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle
Lifestyle
 
 
The Faces of Atlanta Medical Center *series*
Our Birth Stories
No Way Out? Black male suicides by ReShonda Tate
 
 
Seattle Medium Juneteenth Edition
Black History Month: The making of Jackie Robinson (75th anniversary)
A Culture Of Care: Black Nurses Special Edition
 
 
Faith and Religion stories
Sharon Baptist Church: Celebrating 40 pastoral years together
Church at the Crossroads: Waning attendance stifling churches
 
 
Maranathan Academy Still Serves Critical Need
Black Families choosing homeschooling
Group Challenges Colleges to Better Accommodate Student Parents
 
 
REACTION: Herschel Walker vs Senator Raphael Warnock square off in only Debate
10 Year Aniversary
The Sacramento Observer
 
 
AFRO Layout & Design July 8 & 15, 2022
Layout & Design Broadsheet
Voter outreach rally  kicks off on King Day
 
 
Houston Defender “State of Black Women” The Power of Our Vote
35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Multi-Media Coverage: 
Community Engagement
 
 
Dynamite Dance Factory epitomizes owner Kyri Hayes vision for youth dance
Gen Z & Voting: How young people could shape elections
Black Cosplayers are Creating Their Own World in the Cosplay Community
 
 
Hell on earth in Alabama
The Kevin Johnson story – In search of humanity
STOP THE BLOODSHED: Community demands, ‘Keep the bullets in the chamber’
 
 
Coming together as community in wake of tragedy
Reparations
Mayor: Lead or leave
 
 
Our House – Keeping Homes Black Owned in the DMV
The Sacramento Observer – Grand Jury
Blacklight Fact Checks
 
 
Ethnic Media Collaboration conversation w/ Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock
Beyond the Barrel of the Gun
The Sacramento Observer
 
 
Worth the Weight
New Pittsburgh Courier’s Instagram page keeps Black Pittsburgh informed
The Sacramento Observer
 
 
Heatwave
Climate goals, climate justice: Who gets left behind?
Many School Uniforms Contain Potentially Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’: Study
 
 
Sports: March 10 & 17 – Deion Sanders impact – Terrance Harris | Jodie B. Jiles
New Pittsburgh Courier sports sections, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28
The Grid – Seattle Medium Youth Football Coverage
 
 
Seun Kuti rocks Sony Hall
The Sacramento Observer
Local entertainment coverage
 
 
Houston Defender – Oct 13, 20, 27
General Excellence
The Sacramento Observer
 
 
Banking on Detroit’s African American Communities_Donald James
Black Women Businesses
‘Tyler Perry like’ studios to provide economic boom for L.A.
 
 
The Sacramento Observer
www.washingtoninformer.com
Digital Excellence
 
 
130th Anniversary Gala  Advertising Campaign
Houston Defender SMART MARKETING EVENTS
Our Community. Our Health

Stacy M. Brown is a senior writer for The Washington Informer and the senior national correspondent for the Black Press of America. Stacy has more than 25 years of journalism experience and has authored...

