For the second year in a row, the Washington International Horse Show returned to Upper Marlboro’s Showplace Arena.

Held from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, the event attracts approximately 10,000 guests and $9 million to the county every year. Riders came from as far as Germany, the Netherlands and Australia to compete. The horse racing industry is estimated to have a $2 billion annual impact in the state.

“Our ability to host one of the most renowned equestrian events in the country showcases our capacity to hold sizable competitions while also introducing an influx of visitors to the amenities within our destination. Prince George’s has a diverse population and the impact of having the horse show provides younger people with an opportunity to witness the event firsthand, while introducing them to a sport to which they may not have been familiar,” said Experience Prince George’s CEO Leslie W. Graves. “In this essence, the sports industry opens doors and provides access. We are very excited to be able to continue to grow our equine sports and see the continued impact of the Washington International Horse Show in the coming years.”

Mary Helen Shaughnessy, the show’s executive director, said it will continue to “showcase the joy of horses to the Prince George’s County community.”

“From a sports perspective, WIHS is one of the only five World Cup Qualifying events on the East Coast in 2024, and the only one at an indoor venue in the United States, making it a must on every high-level equestrian’s calendar,” Shaughnessy said. “WIHS continues to explore different horse and animal-related entertainment, and looks forward to engaging audiences of all ages through thrilling in-arena programming that offers insight into our four-legged friends and how they can delight those on two legs.”

Local Rodeo Queen Weighs In on Equestrian Sport in Prince George’s County

While Morissa Hall did not participate in the International Horse Show, the rodeo queen hailing from Maryland has been making waves across the country.

Morissa Hall (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

With training and support from her father, who learned as he taught her in their backyard, Hall has become a multi-time champion in various competitions.

“I was the two-time rodeo queen for the Maryland High School Rodeo Association. I am the first rodeo queen of color in Maryland,” said Hall. “I am a three-time all-around cowgirl champion, two-time pole bending champion, and a goat tying champion.”

She is also a three-time open and youth barrel racing champion with the National Barrel Horse Association, the largest barrel racing organization in the world.

She told The Informer she wants to see Prince George’s County invest more into developing the local rodeo and horse economy. She explained that part of the challenge in hosting rodeos in Maryland is the expense — which is why such events on the high school level are limited.

“We compete out of state so most people don’t know that there is a rodeo team. Finding a facility where we can host rodeos at an affordable cost would be monumental,” Hall said.

“Prince George’s has a large population of rodeo fans,” the rodeo queen continued. “The Bill Pickett Rodeo sells out each year. Hosting rodeos here will create a larger following, increase participation, and generate additional revenue for businesses in the county. Funding is essential to increase access. Not all persons can afford horses and the equipment required to compete.”

We have previously covered the Washington International Horse Show; read more here.