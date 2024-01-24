Sheila Johnson, the team president, managing partner and governor of the Washington Mystics and part owner of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals – all under the Monumental Sports & Entertainment umbrella — has made evolving statements regarding the company’s move from the District to the Potomac Yard neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia.

“Just chill on this,” Johnson said during a talk at a gathering of the Economic Club on Jan. 4. “It’s a long way from happening. The moving trucks have not pulled up yet. But I’m just saying that if any of you are Washingtonians, we have got to embrace this city. I’ve invested a lot in this city. I’m concerned about it. I love this city. … And we have all got to fight for this city and help one another to make this city the greatest city in the country. Don’t give up on it.”

Two days later, Johnson clarified her remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter), particularly regarding the Mystics playing in the downtown Capital One Arena, leaving the Ward 8-based Entertainment and Sports Arena.

“There’s significant work ahead, including engaging in legislative and community processes,” she said. “But I stand with my business partners and Ted Leonsis in navigating this journey.”