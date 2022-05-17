The Washington Nationals, which bills itself as “The Team that Reads,” announced on Tuesday the launch of Summer Reading Sundays, part of the Nationals’ in-season reading initiative.

The initiative will feature a player ambassador in addition to reading and literary-themed programming from partner organizations such as the public libraries in Arlington, Alexandria and the District, Prince George’s, Montgomery, Fairfax and Loudoun counties plus the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Children’s Museum and the Department of Defense, Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

Summer Reading Sundays will occur prior to home games against the Colorado Rockies on May 29, Milwaukee Brewers on June 12, Atlanta Braves on July 17, and the San Diego Padres on Aug. 14.

This season, Nationals’ first baseman Josh Bell and relief pitcher Sean Doolittle will participate as player ambassadors.

“I’m fortunate to have had people in my life, like my mom, grandmother, aunt, and sister, who helped show me the joy of reading at an early age,” Bell said. “Reading is for everybody — whether you’re a student or a professional athlete — and I’m excited to help share with children in our community why it’s so important.”

Doolittle said, “we all know summers are great for coming out to the ballpark, but it’s also a great time to get lost in a good book.”

“I’m looking forward to helping students in our area stay at the top of their reading game while showing them how enjoyable and fun it can be,” he said.