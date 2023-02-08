The Washington Spirit, the women’s professional soccer team, announced recently that it will team up with ObviouslyDC.com as its preseason training kit partner.

ObviouslyDC.com exists as an online resource hosted by the D.C. Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. The tool provides information and resources on starting and growing a business in the District.

The team started sporting the ObviouslyDC.com training kits during training camp presently taking place in Florida. Throughout the year, the Spirit and the District government will partner to promote the city as a viable place to live.

“ObviouslyDC.com showcases our city as a place for businesses of all sizes to grow and thrive,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “Our vibrant sports, entertainment, and cultural landscape — of which the Spirit is a growing part — is one of many reasons why our city is an obvious place to live, work, and play.”