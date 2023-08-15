The Washington Teachers’ Union on Monday released a survey of D.C. teachers on school violence and related incidents.

The survey revealed extensive student-on-student violence and other violent and traumatic incidents, severe teacher anxiety, and concerns about an out-of-touch administration. The survey comes as classes are set to resume in three weeks for the fall semester and the WTU hopes to jump-start contract talks with the DCPS and use the process to agree on a plan for sustained, specific support to help make D.C. schools safer and more responsive to student needs.

Because of the disturbing spike in school violence, the union gave DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee a proposed memorandum of agreement in June in advance of formal negotiations, offering 17 commonsense recommendations to implement immediately to ensure safer schools. Ferebee has yet to respond, according to WTU President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons.

“WTU is trying to solve the dire problem that puts kids and teachers at risk, and we need DCPS to be our partner,” Lyons said. “DCPS should be moving with a sense of urgency, but shockingly, they show no inclination to address our basic safety recommendations. Kids are back in the classroom on August 28, and they need immediate support so that schools are safe, welcoming, and ready to meet their academic and social needs.”

Highlights from the survey include: 42% of respondents said workplace violence has increased a lot in their schools within the past year; 55% said they witnessed assaults; 70% heard physical threats; 73% saw slaps, punching or kicking; and 46% saw groping or inappropriate touching.

Regarding student-on-staff violence, 30% experienced assaults; 49% experienced physical threats; 42% were slapped, punched or kicked; and 13% experienced groping or inappropriate touching. The impact of violent behavior on respondents’ mental well-being and work revealed 49% said they have experienced sadness/depression; 74% said they have anxiety, fear or increased vigilance; and 19% experienced physical injury. Plus, 29% said they took time off or reduced work, and 45% said they considered leaving the profession. The effectiveness of DCPS protocols and support for students came out to 44% said their school has procedures in place to report workplace assaults, while 42% said they were unsure, and 14% said there were none.

Thirty-seven percent said their school has a procedure in place to investigate workplace assaults, 51% said they were unsure, and 12% said there were none. The survey said 82% do not receive adequate training to address workplace assaults while 71% said there are not enough counselors or there is not enough social service support for students in their school.

Solutions proffered by the WTU include establishing a joint School Committee on Operational Preparedness in Emergencies that regularly assesses hazards and threats; counseling for affected students, staff, and families; expanding the Safe Passage Program with a virtual learning component in case of unsafe conditions; and improve teacher well-being.