Shortly before Thanksgiving, Washington Wizards players served up holiday cheer by distributing warm meals and grocery store gift cards on Nov. 18.

The players, alongside leadership from the Wizards, Mystics, and Capital City Go-Go — the local professional basketball teams — took to Eagle Academy Public Charter School to spread smiles and distribute “Thankful Meals,” presented by Monumental Basketball and the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation.

“I hope this can put smiles on peoples’ faces, giving them experiences – because I grew up in Flint, Michigan. It wasn’t much going on. This is probably a big deal. This is something that – get out of your house, get out of your environment, and forget about your real life a little bit,” said Kuzma about his involvement in the giveaway. “Hopefully this is something that people will remember, especially in this area.”

Rookie Bilal Coulibaly, point guard Tyus Jones, center Daniel Gafford and forward Anthony Gill were also present for the giveaway. Jones, Gafford and Gill were joined by their wives.

Eagle Academy, founded in 2003 by Cassandra S. Pinkney, Dr. Joe Smith, and a diverse group of education, business, and medical leaders, was the first Washington, D.C., charter school focused on early childhood education and catering to children with special needs.

Some of the other features that define the Eagle Academy include an on-site pool and swimming lessons for every student, a sensory room for students with special needs, and a “Dean of Positive Behavior.”

Eagle Academy operates two campuses in Washington, D.C. — one in Congress Heights and another in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood.