The Washington Wizards will honor trailblazers of the D.C. region during this year’s Black History Month.

The theme “Our Community, Our History” will serve as a campaign celebrating African Americans raised in the Washington metropolitan area who have had a positive impact on the culture, the team said.

Each of the upcoming home games will have themes spotlighting honorees in a specific industry:

*Feb. 5 vs. Phoenix — Sports

*Feb. 7 vs. Miami — Television and Film

*Feb. 10 vs. Brooklyn — Service and Community

*Feb. 12 vs. Sacramento — Education and HBCU Night

*Feb. 14 vs. Detroit — Health, Tech and Heart Health Awareness

*Feb. 25 vs. San Antonio — Music

Additionally, the Wizards have partnered with the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation for their annual essay contest for Washington- and Baltimore-area middle and high schoolers. The contest, now in its 27th year, will honor Dr. Edwin Bancroft Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator and civil rights leader known as the “Grandfather of Black Basketball.”

Students are encouraged to write an essay about a community leader who has had a positive impact in their life. One submission each from a high school and middle school students will receive a scholarship contribution and additional recognition from the Wizards organization. The deadline for the contest is March 17.

HBCU Night

During the Sacramento game, the Wizards organization will recognize Howard and Morgan State men’s basketball teams prior to their participation in the All-Star Weekend for the HBCU Classic Game in Cleveland. For tickets to the Sacramento game, go to https://fevo.me/wiz-hbcu-2122, and $5 from every ticket bought through this link will be donated to the DC HBCU Alumni Alliance.

Black-Owned DMV

The Wizards organization will support Black-Owned DMV, a campaign that stresses the importance of Black businesses in the Washington region. This is a season-long initiative that spotlights two businesses every month, with every selected firm featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page and through the team’s marketing assets. In February, the Furlough Cheesecake and Mahogany Books will be highlighted.

Participants in the program will receive professional development and networking opportunities. To be considered, businesses must be within a 75-mile radius of Capitol One Arena.

For more information, go to www.washingtonwizards.com/blackhistory.