The Washington Wizards and the Greater Washington Urban League are partnering for the third straight year to encourage high school students to participate in an essay contest.

“As one of the District’s oldest civil rights organizations, we are honored to partner with the Washington Wizards on the third annual Dr. E.B. Henderson Essay Contest,” said George H. Lambert Jr., president and CEO of the Greater Washington Urban League. “This collaboration reinforces our unwavering commitment to creating access for our students to pursue higher education.”

The contest is open to all high school seniors in the Washington metropolitan area attending eligible schools within a 75-mile radius. The contest will start on Wednesday and run until February 1, 2024.

The winners will be announced on the Wizards’ social platforms and at a home game during Black History Month. Students will be asked to select a community leader or organization that has impacted their lives and write a 350–500-word essay advocating for their cause/mission and its importance.

The top 10 finalists will receive a monetary scholarship towards their continued education route or college of their choice. The grand prize winner will get $5,000, the runner-up will receive $4,000, the third-place finisher will get $3,500, and the other seven finalists will receive $2,500 courtesy of Monumental Sports Entertainment Foundation and The Leonsis Foundation.

All students who submit an essay that fits the criteria of the contest will receive two complimentary tickets to a select home game during the 2023-2024 season.

More information on the Wizards’ essay contest can be found at nba.com/wizards/essaycontest2324.