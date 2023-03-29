The Washington, D.C. Economic Partnership’s annual meeting will take place on April 13 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest.

“Cranes, Conversions and Coffee” will occur from 11 a.m.-noon and the main event runs from noon-2 p.m.

The annual meeting draws over 700 leaders, visionaries and stakeholders to celebrate economic development and highlight the impacts and accomplishments of the city. This year the focus is on “The Shape of DC” in regard to the state of the economy and how we can reshape the city’s physical spaces and the future of D.C. business.

Justin Dean, managing director and senior partner of the Boston Consulting Group, will serve as the featured speaker while renowned architect Eran Chen will deliver the keynote address. Other speakers include D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Interim Director of the Deputy Mayor for Office of Planning and Economic Development Keith Anderson and D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At Large).

For more information, call 202-661-8670.