Grammy Award-winning artist Derek Minor (@thederekminor) is set to host We Own Now’s (@WeOwnNowOrg) 2nd Annual “Ownership Is The New Black” symposium at The Wharf (Union Stage) in Washington D.C. on May 11, in partnership with prestigious sponsors The Rockefeller Foundation and The Clapham Group. This high-profile event, scheduled from 7-9 pm, will be accompanied by additional activations on May 9-10 as preludes to the main gathering.

The second annual “Ownership Is the New Black” symposium will take place May 11, with additional pre-activities May 9-10. (Courtesy photo)

The symposium will feature two insightful panels focusing on bridging the racial wealth gap and a screening of the first episode of the Nashville-based non-profit’s mini-doc.

The premiere will be accompanied by 15-minute discussions and will conclude with an exclusive performance by Minor, showcasing music from his upcoming ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ LP.

