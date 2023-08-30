Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation and LumelaWeb have partnered to provide Prince George’s small businesses with the ability to develop their own websites.

Attendees at the in-person training will learn how to plan, create, and optimize a website that aligns with business goals and fosters audience engagement. Plus, attendees will learn about website architecture, content creation, user experience design and search engine optimization to attract and convert website visitors. Participants will gain the knowledge and skills to maintain and enhance their website post-workshop.

Additionally, participants will understand analytics and tracking tools to measure performance, implement ongoing content updates and security measures, and develop a marketing and maintenance plan for ongoing improvement. Classes will take place on Sept. 14-15 at 1801 McCormick Drive, Suite 350 in Largo, Maryland from 2-6 p.m. Attendees must bring a laptop to the sessions.

For more information, call 301-583-4650.