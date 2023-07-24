On Saturday mornings the outdoor plaza at the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum comes to life with colorful fruits and veggies, red and white checkboard tablecloths, and the sounds of summer at a farm stand. This is the FRESHFARM ACM Farm Stand, and it is open every Saturday morning (weather permitting) through November 18.

In its inaugural farm stand season this year and launched on Earth Day, the ACM Farm Stand is produced in partnership with D.C.-based nonprofit FRESHFARM, which is the nation’s third-largest farmers market organization. The ACM Farm Stand is the only direct-to-consumer farm stand of its kind East of the River in Ward 8. Barajas Produce, a small family-owned sustainable farm located about 90 minutes from the museum, supplies the farm stand with their own homegrown produce and additional fruits and vegetables that they aggregate from neighboring farms.

As part of the FRESHFARM Market family, which includes over two dozen other markets around the city and northern Virginia, the ACM Farm Stand accepts SNAP/EBT, WIC, and Senior FMNP checks. Plus the farm stand offers the FRESHFARM FreshMatch program which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all federal benefits spent at market, helping shoppers take home more fresh and nutritious produce and local foods while creating and sustaining new revenue streams for local farmers and food producers.

Also, this summer the ACM Farm Stand will be part of the Free Summer Meals Program. Every Saturday from 12-2 p.m. through August 26, children aged 5 to 18 years old can visit the farm stand with their families and request their free meal, no ID or proof of residency is required.

We look forward to working with our friends at FRESHFARM to continue to increase access to fresh, healthy foods through the FRESHFARM ACM Farm Stand. We hope you will join us on the plaza sometime this year.

The ACM Farm Stand is open every Saturday (weather permitting) on the ACM Plaza at 1901 Fort Place SE, Washington, DC 20020 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. until November 18. Follow the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum on social media or visit the museum’s website at anacostia.si.edu/farmstand for the most up-to-date information.