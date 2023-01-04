For more than 24 years, Amerigroup has served millions of Marylanders by providing healthcare insurance coverage and resources to address life’s most critical needs. We’re the state’s largest Medicaid Managed Care Organization, providing services to beneficiaries of Maryland’s Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs. These services and resources have grown over the years and continue today, but under a new name: Wellpoint.

Late last year, Marylanders across the state started receiving notices that their Amerigroup Medicaid insurance plan would become Wellpoint. Billboards went up, advertisements were posted and hundreds of thousands of new, Wellpoint member ID cards were mailed for members to use, starting Jan. 1. While the name has changed, everything else stays the same – same insurance coverage, same benefits, same provider network, same processes and same supports that have been improving health and lives for decades.

The name Wellpoint may sound familiar. It has been an integral part of the organization’s history for more than 30 years, and it aligns with our dedication to improving lives and communities by helping people live well across all life points. This rebrand is a continuation of the company’s bold and ambitious purpose to improve the health of humanity by serving people at all stages of life; connecting them to care, support and resources; and simplifying every step of the healthcare journey to make health more equitable and accessible.

More than 333,000 Wellpoint members have received their introduction letters and new ID cards with reassurance that this brand change will not affect or alter their coverage or access to the healthcare providers they know and trust. To find out more about Wellpoint, visit our new website and get reacquainted with our services and benefits: www.Wellpoint.com/md/Medicaid.

Wellpoint members in Maryland can also call Member Services at 833-707-0867 (TTY 711).

Healthcare providers who serve Wellpoint members across Maryland will also continue to have access to the same tools and resources as before, to help streamline day-to-day administrative tasks. Providers who have questions or need assistance can contact Wellpoint’s Provider Services at 833-707-0868.

ABOUT WELLPOINT

Wellpoint, part of the Elevance Health family of brands, focuses on improving physical health as well as the behavioral and social drivers that impact it through a comprehensive suite of Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial products. The Wellpoint companies offer healthcare services for consumers at any stage of life seeking to make the right care decisions and helps individuals and communities make real, positive progress with health plans that foster independence, confidence, and whole-person health. For more information, please visit www.wellpoint.com .