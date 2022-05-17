Through a partnership between the Wells Fargo Championship, Food Rescue US and Levy Restaurants, more than 10,000 pounds of surplus food were rescued during the Wells Fargo Championship held at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm in Potomac, Maryland, from May 5 to May 8.

In addition to the excess food, more than 3,000 pounds of beverages were rescued.

Food Rescue US, a national nonprofit organization, aims to reduce both hunger and food waste in America by connecting the vast amount of healthy, fresh surplus food with the critical hunger demand.

Through the use of its proprietary web-based app, Food Rescue US engages volunteers to transfer excess fresh food from grocers, restaurants and other sources to social service agencies that feed individuals and families who are food insecure.

By providing food that would otherwise be wasted and delivering it to the food-insecure, Food Rescue US officials said their actions keep wasted food from ending up in landfills where it decomposes, creating methane gas that warms the planet.

The Wells Fargo Championship moved to the D.C. area this year because of a prior commitment at the tournament’s regular home in North Carolina.

During tournament week, officials reported more than 25 on-site volunteers collected, sorted, and delivered over 9,000 meals to five social service agencies across the DMV that serve their communities and support food-insecure individuals and families.

“The Wells Fargo Championship brings together golf fans from all across the country for an exciting week of sport and leisure,” said Carol Shattuck, chief executive officer of Food Rescue US. “Food is a major part of these events, and we are proud to partner with the Wells Fargo championship and Levy Restaurants to rescue their fresh surplus food and making sure it gets to those that need it most.”

In the past 20 years, the tournament, on behalf of Champions for Education, has distributed over $26 million and has raised awareness for numerous charitable foundations in the Charlotte area and in 2022 will do the same in the D.C. area.

For more information about the Wells Fargo Championship, go to www.wellsfargochampionship.com. For more information about Food Rescue US, go to www.foodrescue.us.