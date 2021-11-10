AfricaNowInternational

West African Leaders Meet Over Coup-Hit Guinea, Mali

Oswald T. BrownNovember 10, 2021
0 424 1 minute read
Nana Akufo-Addo
**FILE** Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo (Courtesy photo)

An extraordinary summit of Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) opened Sunday in Accra, Ghana, “devoted to the examination of political developments in the Republic of Guinea and the Republic of Mali,” Ecowas said in a statement, The Maravi Post reported.

“During this extraordinary summit, the Heads of State will take stock of the situation in the two-member states and will engage in discussions on the subject,” the statement said.

Taking part in the summit are the president of Ghana and current chairman of ECOWAS, Nana Akufo-Addo, as well as his counterparts: Macky Sall of Senegal; Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire; Mohamed Bazoum of Niger; and the ECOWAS mediator, Goodluck Jonathan. The other leaders of the member countries will join the proceedings in the afternoon.

One of the main issues to be discussed during this extraordinary summit is the respect of deadlines set for the holding of presidential elections that should lead to civilian rule in both Bamako and Conakry. In both countries, the military that seized power dissolved the government and institutions and abolished the constitution.

In the aftermath of the coup in Guinea on Sept. 5, 2021, ECOWAS announced targeted sanctions against the perpetrators of the putsch and called for elections within six months, calling for a “very short” transition. ECOWAS also decided to freeze the financial assets of the country’s new leaders and their family members and to impose travel bans on them.

The sub-regional organization suspended Guinea from its membership and sent a mission to Conakry to meet with the head of the junta, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, as well as Alpha Condé, who was overthrown and arrested on Sept. 5.

With regard to Mali, ECOWAS imposed mainly economic sanctions and suspended the country from the organization following the Aug. 18, 2020 putsch.

These sanctions were lifted following the commitment of the military led by Col. Assimi Goïta to a transition of 18 months maximum starting in September 2020. They had scheduled elections for Feb. 27, 2022.

At an extraordinary summit on September 16 in Accra, the sub-regional organization demanded that the Malian military “strictly respect the transition timetable” towards the restoration of civilian rule.

Tags
Oswald T. BrownNovember 10, 2021
0 424 1 minute read

Oswald T. Brown

Related Articles

**FILE** A security guard lowers the Bahamian flag at Fort Charlotte on December 19, 2013 in Nassau, Bahamas. The fort is one of several that remain from the British colonial era. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Bahamas Appoints Leslia Miller-Brice as Ambassador to CARICOM

November 10, 2021
**FILE** Abdalla Hamdok (International Hydropower Association via Wikimedia Commons)

Hundreds of Thousands March Against Military in Sudanese Capital

November 3, 2021
Armstrong Alexis (caricom.org)

Saint Lucian Appointed Deputy Secretary-General of CARICOM

November 3, 2021

Global COVID Death Toll Surpasses 5M

November 2, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker