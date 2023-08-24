Erica P. Loewe, a trusted member of the Biden-Harris administration who has championed the Black Press and opened doors for many at the White House, is moving to a new role at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Loewe, who managed the White House’s media and communications as director of African American media, confirmed to theGRIO’s April Ryan that she’ll now take on the role of special assistant to the president and chief of staff for the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Loewe becomes the latest Black woman to hold a senior position in the administration.

“I didn’t necessarily come from a life of privilege,” Loewe told Ryan. “I grew up in Liberty City, Florida, where the median income is around $30,000.”

She told Ryan that her typical day is filled with countless planned and unplanned projects. “You go to sleep reading the news, and you wake up reading the news,” Loewe stated.

Ryan noted that Loewe’s rise through the ranks of Washington, D.C., politics stands as a testament to her sheer determination and navigation of the political landscape without relying on any special privileges or connections.

Her initial foray into politics took shape as a White House intern, a role that laid the foundation for her subsequent ascent.

Before her tenure at the Biden-Harris White House, Loewe served as the deputy communications director for former House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, representing South Carolina.

Her involvement extended to the tumultuous events of January 6, 2021, when Loewe, along with fellow colleagues, found themselves barricading doors in the face of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Loewe’s dedication and commitment to her work are evident in her relentless schedule, where the boundaries between professional and personal life often blur.

Her role as a public servant is deeply rooted in her passion for advancing the interests of Black Americans, ensuring their connection to the highest echelons of power in what’s famously known as “The People’s House.”

Drawing from her own experiences, she understands the rarity of individuals from her background reaching the White House and occupying spaces that have historically been exclusive.

Loewe’s intimate understanding of Black America makes her uniquely positioned to address issues that concern these communities.

“A lot of the people that I grew up with don’t end up in the White House and are not expected to end up in rooms that I have been blessed to end up in,” Loewe acknowledged in her interview with Ryan.

Anita Dunn, assistant to the president and senior advisor to Biden, commended Loewe for her pivotal role in spearheading Black media engagement since the early days of the administration.

“She’s smart, innovative, hard-working and has a passion that aligns with the president’s mission of ensuring everyone has a seat at the table,” Dunn said in a statement provided to Ryan.

She added, “I’m confident she’ll be a tremendous asset to the Public Engagement team as the president and vice president continue working on behalf of communities across the country.”