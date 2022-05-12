Infant Formula Shortage is National Emergency As American Families Struggle to Find Formula, the FDA, the House of Representatives and the White House Intervene.

Parents of infants here in D.C. and across the nation have been dealing with an infant formula shortage. At the same time as households are hit with rising inflation and record gas prices, supply chain issues and product recalls have left some families scrambling to feed their littlest members. The Washington Post reports this formula shortage not only impacts the health of infants, but also that of older children and adults who suffer severe food allergies. The FDA has now stepped in.

The FDA is spearheading a federal effort to increase the nation’s supply of formula. Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf said in a statement, “Ensuring the availability of safe, sole-source nutrition products like infant formula is of the utmost importance to the FDA.”

The FDA advises caregivers against making their own formula at home. Instead, the agency suggests people work with their child’s health care provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices, if it’s needed.

White House spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre said it is a top priority of the White House to ensure that baby formula is available amid the shortage.

The U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee announced it will convene a panel to meet on the issue on May 25. Frank Pallone a democratic congressman from New Jersey wrote in a statement that the hearing will focus on the causes of the formula shortage, how to increase production, and what actions will be taken “to ensure access to safe formula across the nation.”

“Our teams have been working tirelessly to address and alleviate supply issues and will continue doing everything within our authority to ensure the production of safe infant formula products.”

The FDA pledges to the American people that it will continue to dedicate all available resources to ensure that infant formula products remain available, and that it will keep the public informed of progress updates.