President Joe Biden has announced the establishment of the first-ever White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, an effort to address the longstanding gaps in women’s health research.

The White House Gender Policy Council and first lady Jill Biden will oversee the project, which aims to completely change how the country studies women’s health and how much it costs.

“To achieve scientific breakthroughs and strengthen our ability to prevent, detect, and treat diseases, we have to be bold,” the president said. “That’s why today, we’re establishing a new White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research so that my administration — from the National Institutes of Health to the Department of Defense — does everything we can to drive innovation in women’s health and close research gaps.”

Despite comprising more than half of the population, women have historically been understudied and underrepresented in health research. The lack of investment in women’s health research has led to significant gaps, hindering our understanding of conditions that disproportionately affect women.

Jill Biden, a longtime advocate for women’s health, emphasized the need for change.

“Every woman I know has a story about leaving her doctor’s office with more questions than answers,” the first lady stated. “Our new White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research will help change that by identifying bold solutions to uncover the answers that every woman and her family deserves.”

The initiative will coordinate efforts on behalf of the Office of the First Lady and the Gender Policy Council, and its chair is a renowned expert in women’s health research, Dr. Carolyn Mazure. Previously a Norma Weinberg Spungen and Joan Lebson Bildner professor in Women’s Health Research at the Yale School of Medicine, Mazure brings a wealth of expertise to her role as chair.

The presidential memorandum establishing the White House Initiative outlines critical objectives, including creating an initiative comprising executive departments and agencies across the federal government. The White House said members of the Initiative will deliver concrete recommendations within 45 days to enhance women’s health research, address disparities, and maximize investments in the field.

Focusing on high-priority issues like heart attacks in women and menopause would help get things done faster. It will also involve scientific, private, and charitable groups looking for new public-private partnerships to encourage new ideas and ensure that all women’s health research progresses.

“Our goal is to pioneer the next generation of discoveries in women’s health, improving the lives of millions of women,” Mazure said. “This initiative will serve as a catalyst for transformative change, bringing together diverse sectors to advance research and enhance the health and well-being of women across the nation.”