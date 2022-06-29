The White House announced this week that it will resume a full tour schedule starting next month.

The normal schedule of Tuesday through Saturday, with the exception of federal holidays, will resume on July 19.

White House officials said recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed in regard to the coronavirus pandemic and that changes will be made when necessary to ensure the safety of the public.

Free tours of the executive mansion were put on hold in March 2020 by then-President Trump but were resumed in September of that year. The tours were again put on hold when President Biden took office in 2021 due to tightened coronavirus protocols in concert with CDC guidance.

Tours restarted on a modified basis on April 15 with only Friday and Saturday morning availability.

Officials advise anyone who has tested positive for the virus, shown symptoms, or been in close contact with an infected person within 10 days of taking a tour should stay home. Face masks are optional but will be provided for anyone who wants one.