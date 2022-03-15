The Biden administration has decided to resume White House tours in April after a 14-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tours of the White House were canceled when the coronavirus pandemic was declared worldwide in March 2020. However, President Trump tried to bring back the tours in the fall of 2020 to project normalcy but ultimately that didn’t happen.

When President Biden took office in January 2021, tours of the White House were suspended indefinitely because of tightened coronavirus protocols in concert with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Associated Press reported free tours must be requested through a congressional office and will resume Friday and Saturday mornings starting April 15.

White House officials said visitors will still be monitored for virus infections and “reserves the right to adjust the availability of the public tours as necessary” based on CDC guidance. Masks will be optional for visitors for the tours.

Administration officials advise people who have tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days prior to a White House visit or have had contact with an infected person should stay at home.