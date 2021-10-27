Health

Why Women Should Start Checking Their Own Breasts

Natalie C. HockadayOctober 27, 2021
0 126 2 minutes read
Dr. Felicia Lonice Hamilton, OB-GYN at MedStar Health in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy photo)
Dr. Felicia Lonice Hamilton, OB-GYN at MedStar Health in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy photo)

Data related to breast cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths among women, and more fatally among Black women, points to both racial and ethnic disparities within the health system.

And while the likeliness of a woman of color having breast cancer remains relatively the same as a white woman, there exist discrepancies with diagnosis and treatment among racial groups.

Dr. Felicia Lonice Hamilton says it’s important that physicians explore family histories to determine if early screening may be necessary for some patients. But women can also contribute to their own well-being and health.

“You need to have what’s called ‘breast awareness.’ So, we have these breasts, you know. What are they doing, right? And are you kind of familiar with them? Because they actually change as you have your cycles and different things on a monthly basis,” Dr. Hamilton said.

She said women should be aware of a host of things pertaining to their breasts. Breast size, redness, pain and fluids are things to pay attention to if there are noticeable changes.

Said another way, breast awareness means women must both understand and get to know how their body is reacting or changing over time.

“We love to think we’re symmetrical but one breast is usually a little bigger than the other. But it shouldn’t be significant [or] show redness on the outside, or have any pain,” Dr. Hamilton said.

“I think there’s a much bigger social picture from the standpoint of why. It’s not just Black women but maybe even Black men being diagnosed later for breast cancer as far as being able to go in and actually having access. There are a lot of different social determinants that might affect that,” she said.

You do not need to be a doctor to be capable of determining if something’s wrong with your body, she insists. Dr. Hamilton encourages women to be aware of their breasts and better understand how their body operates.

“If you are aware of what’s going on you might be able to recognize any differences,” she said.

Hamilton mentioned one patient in her late thirties who would be diagnosed with breast cancer after realizing something felt different with her body. And while many assume that breast cancer rarely impacts a woman at such a young age, Hamilton said women should not make assumptions based on age. In the case cited above, the woman’s routine breast awareness practices led her to consult her physician who conducted a biopsy that confirmed the presence of cancer.

“As long as women are taught from the standpoint of prevention and being aware, this is something that can be caught early,” Dr. Hamilton said.

Tags
Natalie C. HockadayOctober 27, 2021
0 126 2 minutes read

Natalie C. Hockaday

Related Articles

Courtesy of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser via Twitter

49 Out of 50 D.C. Residents Who Died of COVID-19 Since June Were Black

October 21, 2021
Courtesy photo

Using the Sun to Achieve Clean Energy

October 20, 2021
From left: Scott Kratz, vice president of Building Bridges Across the River Engineers Without Borders – USA; Cheikh Badiane, Howard University engineering student; Leslie Haywood; and Velma Speight, director, Allen Chapel AME Church, McKinley Crudum Outreach Center, participate in a Sept. 30 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Center’s newly expanded urban farm. (Robert R. Roberts/ The Washington Informer)

Urban Garden in Southeast D.C. Expands in Effort to Combat Food Insecurity

October 13, 2021
Courtesy photo

Study Finds Finds High Rates of Orphanhood Connected to COVID-19

October 13, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker