I loved the picture of the family riding their bikes on last week’s cover by photographer Robert R. Roberts. How precious it is that they will have that moment captured in time forever. Keep up the good work!

Marvette Wiley

Washington, D.C.

Crossing the Bridge

Every month, I am more and more impressed with the WI Bridge. It’s an outstanding paper with awesome, creative photography and great stories about the younger folks. More people should know about the Bridge if you ask me.

Timothy F. Barnes

Landover, Md.